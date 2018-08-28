Search

REPORT OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND SOCIAL CARE OMBUDSMAN

PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 January 2019

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has issued a report following its investigation of a complaint against Norfolk County Council. The complaint was about an Education & Children’s Services matter. The Ombudsman found that there had been fault on the part of the Council, and this had caused injustice to the complainant.

Norfolk County Council

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has issued a report following its investigation of a complaint against Norfolk County Council. The complaint was about an Education & Children’s Services matter. The Ombudsman found that there had been fault on the part of the Council, and this had caused injustice to the complainant. Norfolk County Council has agreed to take action which the Ombudsman regards as providing a satisfactory remedy for the complaint. The Council must now consider the report and tell the Ombudsman within three months (or such longer period as the Ombudsman may agree) what it proposes to do. Copies of the report will be available for public inspection during normal office hours at Main Reception, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich for three weeks starting on January 16th, 2019. Anyone is entitled to take copies of the report or extracts from it. Copies will be supplied free of charge.

