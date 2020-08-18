Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Search

PUBLISHED: 00:00 22 August 2020

NORFOLK COUNTRY COUNCIL - Department of Planning & Transportation of Highways Depot, 8 Station Lane, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3AZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 8 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Whitegates, Norwich Road, Hethersett, NR9 3DN.

NORFOLK COUNTRY COUNCIL - Department of Planning & Transportation of Highways Depot, 8 Station Lane, Hethersett, Norwich, NR9 3AZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 8 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Whitegates, Norwich Road, Hethersett, NR9 3DN.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

