Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 12 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

CARL HOLLIS trading as Norfolk and Suffolk Scaffolding Ltd of 1 The Chase, River Road, West Walton, PE147EX is applying for a licence to use Moat Farm Building, Hardingham Hall, Hardingham NR9 4AE as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

CARL HOLLIS trading as Norfolk and Suffolk Scaffolding Ltd of 1 The Chase, River Road, West Walton, PE147EX is applying for a licence to use Moat Farm Building, Hardingham Hall, Hardingham NR9 4AE as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man, 22, may have been taking ‘risky selfie’ when he fell to his death

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Village pub shuts suddenly as landlady quits

The Jolly Farmers in Ormesby St Margaret has shut suddenly Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trouble for Chapelfield as Intu warns it could collapse

Chapelfields owner, Intu, has warned it could collapse. Pic: Archant

Boss sends all staff home as scientist urges firms to act on coronavirus

Mark Williams-Cook, Candour. Pic: Archant

Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East of England reaches 32 cases as UK sees largest single-day rise in coronavirus cases

A coronavirus unit in Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Waiting for the effects of coronavirus to hit is like waiting for a tsunami,’ says hotel boss

Nicholas and Aileen Mobbs, who run the Imperial Hotel in Yarmouth, with their dog Sammy. Picture: Storrhouse Ltd.
Drive 24