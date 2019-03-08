Search

Notice of an Application for the Grant of a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 30 May 2019

Name of applicant: Nearly Festival MB Ltd Premises name & address to which application refers:

Name: Fleece Meadow Address: Norwich Street, Dereham NR19 1BX

Proposed licensable activities and hours of operation Live music Fri - Sun 11.00 -22.00, Recorded music Fri - Sun 11.00 - 22.00, Performance of Dance Fri - Sun 11.00 - 22.00, Supply of Alcohol Thur - Sat 11.00 - 22.30 & Sun 11.00 -21.30, Films Thur - Sat 11.00 - 23.00

There will be a maximum of 5, two day music events a year If you wish to object to this application written representations should be made to the licensing authority below: Licensing Team Breckland Council Elizabeth House Walpole Loke Dereham Norfolk NR19 lEE. The above application may be viewed during office hours at the above offices. Representations must be made by 06/06/2019 N.B It is an offence, liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard scale (£5000), under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to make a false statement in or in connection with this application.

