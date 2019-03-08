Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Nicholas David Barker trading as NB Construction (UK) Ltd of Holly Manor, Lynn Road, Tilney all Saints, Kings Lynn Norfolk PE34 4RT is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at the operating centre at Holly Manor, Lynn Road, Tilney all Saints, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE34 4RT.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Nicholas David Barker trading as NB Construction (UK) Ltd of Holly Manor, Lynn Road, Tilney all Saints, Kings Lynn Norfolk PE34 4RT is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at the operating centre at Holly Manor, Lynn Road, Tilney all Saints, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE34 4RT.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

‘It’s heartbreaking’ RSPB criticises north Norfolk council’s use of nets on Bacton cliffs

North Norfolk District Council has been criticised for using nets to encourage sand martins to nest away from Bacton. Pic: Ian Burt.

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Use of nets to stop sand martins nesting on cliffs at Bacton prompts council criticism

North Norfolk District Council has been criticised for using nets to encourage sand martins to nest away from Bacton. Pic: Ian Burt.

A148 Sculthorpe closed following crash

The A148 has been closed following a RTC. Picture: Denise Bradley. Picture: Archant Library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul praised for supporting victim of bullying

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul met 12-year-old Jay Cassidy and gave him a signed football boot. Picture: Sue Cassidy

Council applies for bailiff warrant to take back flat from tenant with 850 complaints

The block of flats in Pelham Road where the tenant was evicted from. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists