Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 May 2020

Nationwide Crash Repair Centres Ltd of 11 & 15 Watermark Way, Foxholes Business Park, Hertford SG13 7TZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra one goods vehicle at the operating centre at Unit 1A, Fifers Lane Industrial Estate, Lansdowne Road, Norwich NR6 6NF.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

