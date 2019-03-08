NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT

Public Notice Archant

Take notice that application is being made by: Mrs P Lineham For planning permission to: Variation of condition 2, 7 & 9 of planning permission 2011/1882/4 - to allow parking and turning areas to be laid our and installation of surface water soakaway (Erection of two bedroom bungalow) Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: South Norfolk Council Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norfolk NR15 2XE

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure)

(England) Order 2015

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT at: 186 Yarmouth Road, Broome, Norfolk NR35 2NZ Take notice that application is being made by: Mrs P Lineham For planning permission to: Variation of condition 2, 7 & 9 of planning permission 2011/1882/4 - to allow parking and turning areas to be laid our and installation of surface water soakaway (Erection of two bedroom bungalow) Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: South Norfolk Council Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norfolk NR15 2XE Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Mr M Howe (Peter Codling Architects) Date 18-03-2019

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. `Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land