Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 11 June 2019

MORSE EASTERN LTD of IN 280 Fifers Lane, Norwich NR6 6EQ is applying for a licence to use 8 Station Lane, Ketteringham, Norwich NR9 3AZ as an operating centre for 20 goods vehicles and 0 trailers and to use Pump Lane, Caistor, Great Yarmouth NR30 5BE as an operating centre for 18 goods vehicles and 0 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

