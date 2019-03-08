Search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 17 July 2019

DANIEL CHERRY and AARON OSBORNE trading as METAL MONKEYS SCAFFOLDING of 128 Broadgate Close, Northrepps, Norfolk, NR27 OLR is applying for a licence to use Turners(Soham) Ltd, St Faiths Industrial Estate, Norwich, Norfolk, NR6 6AU as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

