LICENSING ACT 2003: NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 01 December 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MEHMET YALDIZ has applied in respect of Hoseph, North Earlham Stores, 308 Bowthorpe Road, Norwich, NR5 8AB for a variation of a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to allow the following: Increase the hours for sale of alcohol off premises on Monday to Sunday for 24:00 hours. Any person wishing to make a representation in respect of the above activities may do so in writing the Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peter’s Street, Norwich NR2 1NH where applications can be inspected during office hours. Representations must be received no later than 23rd December 2018. It is an offence liable on summary conviction to a maximum fine of £5,000.00 to knowingly or recklessly make a statement in connection with this application

Comments have been disabled on this article.

