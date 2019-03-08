Search

Advanced search

Premises Licence -New Application

PUBLISHED: 13:13 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 19 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of Applicant: Mehmet Bahattin Atalay

Name of Premises: Central

Postal Address of Premises: Unit 8, 18-32 Station Square, Lowestoft, NR32 IBA

This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT or Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ

Proposed Licensable Activities:

Sale of alcohol (on and off the premises) Monday to Sunday 10:00 - 01:30

Late night refreshment (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 01:30

Live & recorded music (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00

Performance of dance (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00

Anything of a similar description to live or recorded music (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 18/09/2019

Closing Date: 15/10/2019

Premises Licence -New Application

Name of Applicant: Mehmet Bahattin Atalay

Name of Premises: Central

Postal Address of Premises: Unit 8, 18-32 Station Square, Lowestoft, NR32 IBA

This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT or Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ

Proposed Licensable Activities:

Sale of alcohol (on and off the premises) Monday to Sunday 10:00 - 01:30

You may also want to watch:

Late night refreshment (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 01:30

Live & recorded music (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00

Performance of dance (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00

Anything of a similar description to live or recorded music (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 18/09/2019

Closing Date: 15/10/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000

Most Read

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

New houses to be built on former school playing fields

Ten new homes will be built on land next to the former Chapel Road Primary School in Attleborough. Picture: Breckland Bridge/Hoopers Architects

Councillor reveals reason for letting her children miss school for climate strike

Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, Green councillor for Beccles speaks at protest outside of Suffolk County Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists