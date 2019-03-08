Premises Licence -New Application
PUBLISHED: 13:13 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 19 September 2019
Name of Applicant: Mehmet Bahattin Atalay
Name of Premises: Central
Postal Address of Premises: Unit 8, 18-32 Station Square, Lowestoft, NR32 IBA
This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT or Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ
Proposed Licensable Activities:
Sale of alcohol (on and off the premises) Monday to Sunday 10:00 - 01:30
Late night refreshment (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 01:30
Live & recorded music (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00
Performance of dance (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00
Anything of a similar description to live or recorded music (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 18/09/2019
Closing Date: 15/10/2019
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000
