Premises Licence -New Application

Name of Applicant: Mehmet Bahattin Atalay Name of Premises: Central Postal Address of Premises: Unit 8, 18-32 Station Square, Lowestoft, NR32 IBA This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, Riduna Park, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 1RT or Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 OEQ Proposed Licensable Activities: Sale of alcohol (on and off the premises) Monday to Sunday 10:00 - 01:30 Late night refreshment (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 01:30 Live & recorded music (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00 Performance of dance (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00 Anything of a similar description to live or recorded music (indoors) Monday to Sunday 23:00 - 02:00 Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 18/09/2019 Closing Date: 15/10/2019

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000