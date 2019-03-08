ADVERTISEMENT PURSUANT TO S 27 OF THE TRUSTEES ACT 1925 — MRS MARGARET AUDREY EILEEN COPEMAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Section 27 of The Trustees Act 1925 any person having a claim against or interest in the estate of the Mrs Margaret Audrey Eileen Copeman deceased who died on 17th April 2019 and whose will appointed Mrs Clare Spall to be executors of the will are required to send particulars in writing to the under signed accountant on or 13th September 2019 after which date the executors will distribute the estate among those entitled to them and will only have regard to claims and interests that at that date they have had notice to. They shall not be liable for claims and interests in the estate for which they have not had notice.

Trustees Act 1925

Notice To Creditors And Claimants

ADVERTISEMENT PURSUANT TO S 27 OF THE TRUSTEES ACT 1925 — MRS MARGARET AUDREY EILEEN COPEMAN

Dated 1st July 2019

Adepta Probate Services Limited, Unit 3, Hill Farm, Kirby Road, Kirby Bedon, Norwich NR14 7DU

Agents for the executor