MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 - HARBOUR DOCKS AND PIERS CLAUSES ACT 1847

APPLICATION FOR Lowestoft Trawl Dock Pontoon Extension for Harbour Authority Pilot Vessels Notice is hereby given that Associated British Ports, Bridge Control Building, Station Square, Lowestoft, NR32 1BA has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4 & the Harbour Docks and Piers Clauses Act 1847 for a marine licence to undertake Pontoon Extension at Trawl Dock, Lowestoft. Plans showing the position of the works, along with copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/ live/MMO PUBLIC REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the make a comment’ section of case reference MLA/2020/00166.

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

• By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

• By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH During the period of alternative working practices in relation to Covid-19, it is the MMOs strong preference that representations are sent to us electronically, either to the MMOs Public Register or via email.

In all cases, correspondence must:

• Be received within 28 days of the following date: 15/05/2020

• Quote the case reference; and

• Include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.