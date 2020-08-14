BUSINESS PLAN AND AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT

LOWESTOFT TOWN HALL, SUFFOLK, NR32 1HS TENDER — BUSINESS PLAN AND AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT

Suitably qualified and experienced professionals are invited to express interest in submitting fee tenders for business planning and audience development services, funded by the Architectural Heritage Fund, to inform a further funding application for this Grade II building. Full details may be obtained from Lowestoft Town Council admin@ lowestofittowncouncil.gov.uk 0330 053 6019

All bids to be received by noon 14 August 2020