LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE.

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 December 2018

East of England Co-operative Society has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to vary an existing Premises Licence in respect of East of England Co-op, 88 Repps Road, Martham, Great Yarmouth, NR29 40Z. The proposed variation is make application for the following licensable activities to be carried on or from the premises: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday) 06:00 to 23:00. The Council’s Licensing Register, together with details of this application, may be inspected at the Town Hall, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF during usual office hours.

Representations concerning this application, which must be in writing, can be made to The Licensing Team, Town Hall, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF within a period of 28 days starting on the day after the day on which the application was given to the Council. This period will expire on 11th January 2019. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application. The maximum fine on summary conviction for this offence is £5000.

