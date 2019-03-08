LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices Archant

Notice is given that Chloe Wickrama Aranchchige has on the 05 March 2019, applied to North Norfolk District Council as the Licensing Authority for the grant of a Premises Licence in respect of; ‘Walsingham Village Stores’, 25 High Street, Walsingham, NR22 6BY. To permit: Sale of alcohol (for consumption off the premises) Mon – Sat 0830 – 2230 Sun 1000 – 2230 hrs

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: The Licensing Team, North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9EN. Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 02 April 2019. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, by appointment, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5,000.