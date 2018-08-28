Search

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 11:00 13 December 2018

Archant

Clippesby Hall Ltd has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for a premises licence in respect of - Base Camp, Clippesby Hall, Norfolk Near Great Yarmouth, NR29 3BL.

It is proposed that the following activities will be carried on or from the premises — On and off sales of alcohol between 8am and 11pm each day, Live music on occasion between 8am and 11pm each day, Recorded music on occasion between 8am and 11pm each day. The Council’s Licensing Register, together with details of this application, may be inspected at Town Hall, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF.

Representations concerning this application, which must be in writing, can be made to the Licensing Team, Town Hall, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF within a period of 28 days starting on the day after the day on which the application was given to the Council. This period will expire on Saturday January 5th 2019.

