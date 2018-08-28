Search

Licensing Act 2003 Application for the Variation of a Premises Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 November 2018

PUBLIC NOTICE 10229442

Archant

AN APPLICATION in respect of Norfolk Woods Resort And Spa, Pentney Caravan Park, Main Road, Pentney Norfolk PE32 111U has been made to the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk as follows:

Proposed Licensable Activities: Changes to layout to the extension of the internal facilities the sale of alcohol by retail Friday 10:00- 00:00 Saturday 10:00- 01:00 Sunday to Thursday 10:00-23:00 provision of late night refreshment Friday 10:00- 00:00 Saturday 10:00- 01:00 Sunday to Thursday 10:00- 23:00 Regulated Entertainment Friday 10:00- 00:00 Saturday 10:00-01:00 Sunday to Thursday 10:00- 23:00. The application can be viewed in the Licensing Public register (www.west-norfolk.gov.uk) using reference 18/01445/LA_ VAR or by arrangement with the Licensing Team at the Council’s Office, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn (telephone: (01553) 616200)). Anyone wishing to object to this application should do so, in writing by 5th December 2018 to Environmental Health - Licensing, Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk, King’s Court, Chapel Street, King’s Lynn, PE30 1EQ. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application to which a maximum fine of £5000 is liable on summary conviction. Applicant: Darwin (Pentney Park) Limited Date: 7th November 2018

