Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 09:48 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 02 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

ROGER GRAVILLE trading as Kombat UK Ltd of The Barn, High London Lane, Shelfanger, Diss, Norfolk 1P22 2FD is applying for a licence to use Kombat UK Ltd, Waterloo Lane, Scole, Norfolk IP21 4DJ as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

ROGER GRAVILLE trading as Kombat UK Ltd of The Barn, High London Lane, Shelfanger, Diss, Norfolk 1P22 2FD is applying for a licence to use Kombat UK Ltd, Waterloo Lane, Scole, Norfolk IP21 4DJ as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Game over for Patrick Roberts at Norwich City

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is on the way at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Same old waffle’: trains cancelled on day of ticket price rises

Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled as rail fare increases came into force. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Historic wall that collapsed into park to be rebuilt

The Nunnery Wall next to Diss Park shortly after it collapsed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Game over for Patrick Roberts at Norwich City

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is on the way at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Takeaway which was given zero hygiene rating bounces back with new score

Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists