Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

KERSEY FREIGHT LTD of Unit 42, Lady Lane Industrial Estate, Hadleigh, Suffolk, IP7 6BQ is applying for a licence to use Easy Cleaning Solutions Ltd, Brunel Way, Thetford, IP24 1HF as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.

A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.