Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 12:09 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:09 30 November 2018

Kathryn Goad & Nicholas Goad trading as K and N Transport of 40 Ely Road, Queen Adelaide, Ely, Cambs CB7 4TZ is applying for a licence to use Crown Yard Depot, Station Road, Sutton, Ely Cambs CB6 2RL as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making

Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

