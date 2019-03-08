Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 10:39 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 24 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

JAY'S UK LTD has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for a Premises Licence in respect of Royalty Cinema, Marine Parade, Gt Yarmouth.

It is proposed that the following licensable activities will be carried on or from the premises:

LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

JAY'S UK LTD has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for a Premises Licence in respect of Royalty Cinema, Marine Parade, Gt Yarmouth.

It is proposed that the following licensable activities will be carried on or from the premises:

You may also want to watch:

Films

The Council's Licensing Register, together with details of this application, may be inspected at the Town Hall, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF during usual office hours.

Representations concerning this application, which must be in writing, can be made to The Licensing Team, Town Hall, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF within a period of 28 days starting on the day after the day on which the application was given to the Council. This period will expire on 12/06/2019.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application. The maximum fine on summary conviction for this offence is £5000.

Date 15/15/2019

Most Read

Firefighters tackle blaze in smoke-logged chip shop

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

‘They could be going down in 12 months’ - why Kalvin Phillips should reject move to Canaries

Kalvin Phillips tries to get to grips with Teemu Pukki at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Smoke pours from Norfolk cliffs as firefighters tackle blaze

A fire broke out near Cromer Lighthouse. Picture: FRAN WHITING

Firefighters tackle blaze in smoke-logged chip shop

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Reader letter: Don’t ignore Farage, pay very close attention to him

Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle. Photo: PA

Rainbows, unicorns and incusivity - LGBT+ garden party delights hundreds

The 'unicorn' was a hit at the Stody Lodge Rainbow Party. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists