LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

JAY'S UK LTD has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for a Premises Licence in respect of Royalty Cinema, Marine Parade, Gt Yarmouth.

It is proposed that the following licensable activities will be carried on or from the premises:

Films

The Council's Licensing Register, together with details of this application, may be inspected at the Town Hall, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF during usual office hours.

Representations concerning this application, which must be in writing, can be made to The Licensing Team, Town Hall, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF within a period of 28 days starting on the day after the day on which the application was given to the Council. This period will expire on 12/06/2019.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application. The maximum fine on summary conviction for this offence is £5000.

Date 15/15/2019