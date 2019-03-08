Search

Advanced search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 September 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

MAKE NOTICE that K Drane, J Drane & K H Dye Trust 1 Has applied to Broadland District Council for a Premises Licence For the Taverham Nursery Centre, Fir Covert Road, NR8 6HT The licensable activities proposed to carry on or from the premises Sale of alcohol.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

You may also want to watch:

MAKE NOTICE that K Drane, J Drane & K H Dye Trust 1 Has applied to Broadland District Council for a Premises Licence For the Taverham Nursery Centre, Fir Covert Road, NR8 6HT The licensable activities proposed to carry on or from the premises Sale of alcohol. Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence should write to the Licensing Team, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 ODU.

The licensing register can be inspected during the Councils normal opening hours at the Council offices. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by Broadland District Council Licensing Team in writing no later than 30th September 2019

Most Read

Meet the 5ft 1in Aviva worker chasing an Olympic weightlifting dream

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘Hero’ paper boy, 13, battled to save 91-year-old who collapsed in driveway

Finn Blazer, now 14, pictured with mum Sue Blazer, has been commended for trying to save the life of a woman he found collapsed on his paper round. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

City ace set for England Under-21 captaincy

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is set for his second England Under-21 cap against Kosovo Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Meet the 5ft 1in Aviva worker chasing an Olympic weightlifting dream

Amy Williams, who is hoping to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in weightlifting. Picture: Amy Williams/Isaac Morillas

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘Hero’ paper boy, 13, battled to save 91-year-old who collapsed in driveway

Finn Blazer, now 14, pictured with mum Sue Blazer, has been commended for trying to save the life of a woman he found collapsed on his paper round. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

City ace set for England Under-21 captaincy

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is set for his second England Under-21 cap against Kosovo Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Family business with history across Norfolk set to close final store

James (left) and Glen Clarke at Nobby's discount store in Wells, which is set to close. Picture: Archant

“Listen to them now before it is too late” - men being urged to speak about mental health

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach. Photo: Beverley Bishop

Man airlifted to hospital after serious crash

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Firefighters tackling large strawstack blaze

The large strawstack fire in Werehan. Picture: MATTHEW FARMER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists