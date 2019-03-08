Search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 11 May 2019

TAKE NOTICE that Mr Daniel Green Has applied to South Norfolk Council to vary a Premises Licence For the J. D. Young Hotel, Market Place, Harleston The licensable activities proposed to continue at the premises/club consists of recorded music, late night refreshment and supply of alcohol and the changes the applicant is applying for amendment to hours for recorded music, late night refreshment, supply of alcohol & opening hours addition of live music, amendment/removal of conditions.

