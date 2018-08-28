Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

14 December 2018

Stuart Smith trading as Albion International Transport of Hillcrest, Halesworth Road, Bramfield, Nr Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 9HR is applying for a licence to use Lochace Ltd, Carver Way, Harleston Ind Estate, Harleston, Norfolk IP20 9LT as an operating centre for 3 goods vehciles and 3 trailers.

Stuart Smith trading as Albion International Transport of Hillcrest, Halesworth Road, Bramfield, Nr Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 9HR is applying for a licence to use Lochace Ltd, Carver Way, Harleston Ind Estate, Harleston, Norfolk IP20 9LT as an operating centre for 3 goods vehciles and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

