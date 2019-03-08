Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Notice of an Application for a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certificate Under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 09:45 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 06 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Name of applicant/club: International Food

Premises address to which application refers: 5 Hall Road, Norwich NR1 3HQ

Proposed licensable/qualifying club activities and hours of operation:- The Sale of Alcohol products for consumption off the premises of the off-licence shop, during the hours of 09:00-22:00 Monday to Sunday

Name of applicant/club: International Food

Premises address to which application refers: 5 Hall Road, Norwich NR1 3HQ

Proposed licensable/qualifying club activities and hours of operation:- The Sale of Alcohol products for consumption off the premises of the off-licence shop, during the hours of 09:00-22:00 Monday to Sunday

You may also want to watch:

Representations about this application should be made in writing to:- Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH

Representations must be received by 27 August 2019

The application may be viewed 09:00-17 :00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices.

N.B. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, a person who does so is liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard Scale (£5,000) - Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Driver who refused to give breath sample almost five times the limit

A man who failed to provide a breath sample when stopped by police was later found to be almost five times the legal limit. Photo: PA Wire

Gin bar and pub in Norwich to close

The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street is closing for refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car passenger jailed for pulling on handbrake during row with driver

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Norwich City transfer rumours: Amadou close to signing but Chelsea midfielder is also linked

Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater (left) in action during the pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park, Dublin Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

First look at what new former Mercy nightclub development could look like

An illustration of what the plans for the former Mercy nightclub, on Prince of Wales Road, could look like. Photo: SMG Architects/Estateducation

Driver who refused to give breath sample almost five times the limit

A man who failed to provide a breath sample when stopped by police was later found to be almost five times the legal limit. Photo: PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists