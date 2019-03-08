Notice of an Application for a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certificate Under the Licensing Act 2003

Name of applicant/club: International Food Premises address to which application refers: 5 Hall Road, Norwich NR1 3HQ Proposed licensable/qualifying club activities and hours of operation:- The Sale of Alcohol products for consumption off the premises of the off-licence shop, during the hours of 09:00-22:00 Monday to Sunday

Representations about this application should be made in writing to:- Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH

Representations must be received by 27 August 2019

The application may be viewed 09:00-17 :00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices.

N.B. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, a person who does so is liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard Scale (£5,000) - Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003.