Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 May 2019

INSIDE OUT MARQUEES of 132 Blackheath Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 7JH is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 1 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 1, Horn Hill, Lowestoft NR33 OPX

INSIDE OUT MARQUEES

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Eastern Marine Services, Brooke Business & Industrial Park, Lowestoft, NR33 9LZ

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

