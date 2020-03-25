Search

Advanced search

Public Consultation

PUBLISHED: 12:46 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 24 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Horsham Properties Ltd is preparing a planning application for an extension to the west of Abbey Farm Commercial Park, Horsham St Faith, for employment use. Our online Public Consultation gives you an opportunity to find out more about the scheme and tell us what you think. Your views are important to help us develop our proposals

Public Consultation

Horsham Properties Ltd is preparing a planning application for an extension to the west of Abbey Farm Commercial Park, Horsham St Faith, for employment use.

You may also want to watch:

Our online Public Consultation gives you an opportunity to find out more about the scheme and tell us what you think. Your views are important to help us develop our proposals

For details on the proposed scheme, please visit LPP’s website at www.lppartnership.co.uk The online consultation will remain open from 25th March 2020 to 15th April 2020

Alternatively, for more information please contact -Sam Hazell, Lawson Planning Partnership Ltd tel: 01206 835150 email: samhazell@Ippartnership.co.uk

Most Read

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown: What will be open and closed following unprecedented government measure?

The government has revealed a list of what shops will and won't close during the latest lockdown measures Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Holiday let firm owner ‘in tears’ as daytrippers flock to Norfolk coast

File photo of Sheringham seafront. The coast was busy at the weekend, despite advice that everyone should stay away from groups of people. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

School closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Principal Tasmin Poulter said a pupil at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston had tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Kate Fuller/James Bass

Coronavirus: Will bins still be emptied and should I deal with my rubbish differently?

Councils say they will continue to try to ensure people's rubbish is collected druing the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Adrian Judd .

Coronavirus lockdown: When can I leave the home and what can I do?

The government has outlined how and when people can leave the home during the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24