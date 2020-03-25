Public Consultation
PUBLISHED: 12:46 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 24 March 2020
Horsham Properties Ltd is preparing a planning application for an extension to the west of Abbey Farm Commercial Park, Horsham St Faith, for employment use. Our online Public Consultation gives you an opportunity to find out more about the scheme and tell us what you think. Your views are important to help us develop our proposals
Horsham Properties Ltd is preparing a planning application for an extension to the west of Abbey Farm Commercial Park, Horsham St Faith, for employment use.
For details on the proposed scheme, please visit LPP’s website at www.lppartnership.co.uk The online consultation will remain open from 25th March 2020 to 15th April 2020
Alternatively, for more information please contact -Sam Hazell, Lawson Planning Partnership Ltd tel: 01206 835150 email: samhazell@Ippartnership.co.uk
