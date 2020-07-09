PUBLIC NOTICE The Petroleum Act 1998 HEWETT PLATFORMS DECOMMISSIONING PROGRAMME

Eni Hewett Limited has submitted for the consideration of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, a draft decommissioning programme for the Hewett Field Platforms, in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Act 1998. It is a requirement of the Act that interested parties be consulted on such decommissioning proposals. The facilities covered by the decommissioning programmes for the Hewett Field are: • Fixed well production platform 48/29A-P • Terminal platform 48/29A-FTP • Accommodation platform 48/29A-Q • Fixed well and production platform 48/29B • Fixed well and production platform 48/29C • Fixed well and production platform 52/5A

The three platforms 48/29A-P, 48/29A-FTP and 48/29A-Q are linked by bridges to form the manned Central Complex; the platforms 48/29B, 48/29C and 52/5A are satellite platforms and are not permanently manned installations (NPAI). Each platform consists of a steel jacket supporting a topsides structure, predominantly carbon steel. The Hewett field is located in Blocks 48/28a, 48/30a, 48/29a, 52/4a and 52/5a of the UKCS in the Southern North Sea, approximately 22km north-east of the Norfolk coast.

A digital copy of the Hewett Platforms Decommissioning Programme can be viewed and downloaded online at https ://www.gov.uk/guidance/oil-and-gas-decommis sioning-ofoffshore-installations-and-pipelines. A hard copy of the programme can be obtained by contacting Cerys Percival on the contact details below.

Representations regarding Hewett Platforms Decommissioning Programme should be submitted in writing or electronically to the following address where they should be received by the 8th August 2020 and should state the grounds upon which any representations are being made.

Decommissioning Team, Eni Hewett Ltd, Eni House, 10 Ebury Bridge Road, London. SW1W 8PZ. Tel: 01352 842200 Email: cerys.percival@eni.com Date: 09/07/2020