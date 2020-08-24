Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 25 August 2020

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence  HG BLAKE trading as H.G. Blake (Costessey) Ltd of Bull Farm Abattoir, Reepham Road, Felthorpe. Norwich NR10 4DU is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 11 goods vehicles and 8 trailers at Bull Farm Abattoir, Reepham Road, Felthorpe. Norwich NR10 4DU.  Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

