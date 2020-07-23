Invitation to Online Community Consultation Event RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT ON LAND AT HIGHFIELD EQUESTRIAN CENTRE, HEMSBY

GVD Strategic Land would like to invite residents and interested parties to attend an online public consultation event regarding a future development proposal on land at Highfield Equestrian Centre, Hemsby. The consultation will be held at www.gvdland.com/highfield

We would welcome your comments by 17th August 2020. We hope you are able to visit the proposal page and make your views known. Comments on the proposal will help to shape the design of the proposed development.

If you are unable to view or would like any further detail at this stage, please contact cm@ gvd-group.com