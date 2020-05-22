LOCAL PLAN PART 2 FINAL DRAFT PLAN

Public Notice Archant

The Council is inviting representations on the Great Yarmouth Local Plan Part 2 - Final Draft Plan (Regulation 19) document. Please note this is a re-run of the previous representations period which ran from 28th February to 22nd May 2020 in order to address issues with document availability due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

LOCAL PLAN PART 2 FINAL DRAFT PLAN

Public Notice Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004 The Town and Country Planning (Local Planning) (England) Regulations 2012 (as amended) 1 June to 13 July 2020 The Council is inviting representations on the Great Yarmouth Local Plan Part 2 - Final Draft Plan (Regulation 19) document. Please note this is a re-run of the previous representations period which ran from 28th February to 22nd May 2020 in order to address issues with document availability due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The Final Draft Local Plan Part 2 remains the same as the version originally published on 28th February 2020. The primary role of the plan is to provide strategic and non-strategic policies and site allocations to supplement and help deliver the policies and objectives of the Core Strategy (Local Plan Part 1). The plan also includes amendments to Policies CS3 and CS7 of the Core Strategy to ensure the plan reflects the latest evidence and national planning policy. The Final Draft Local Plan Part 2, and accompanying Policies Maps, Sustainability Appraisal Report and Habitats Regulations will be available to comment via the Council’s webpage at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations. Hard-copies of the consultation documents are available on request. The consultation documents will also be available for inspection and collection, by appointment, at Great Yarmouth Town Hall (Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth). The Borough Council encourages comments on the Final Draft Local Plan Part 2 to be submitted electronically at: www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations. Alternatively, comments will also be accepted:

You may also want to watch:

• by email to localplan@great-yarmouth.gov.uk

• by post to Strategic Planning, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QE

Representations can be made during this Regulation 19 consultation period between Monday 1st June to 13 July 2020 (until midnight). Only representations received during this time will be considered, late responses will not be accepted. For further information please contact the Strategic Planning Team on 01493 846483 or email localplan@great-yarmouth.gov.uk