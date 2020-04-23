Search

Town and Country Planning (Local Planning) (England) Regulations

PUBLISHED: 00:00 28 February 2020

The Council is inviting representations on the Great 1 Yarmouth Local Plan Part 2 - Final Draft Plan (Regulation 19) document.

Town and Country Planning

(Local Planning) (England) Regulations

2012 (as amended)

28 February to 23 April 2020

The primary role of the plan is to provide strategic and non-strategic policies and site allocations to supplement and help deliver the policies and objectives of the Core Strategy (Local Plan Part 1). The plan also includes amendments to Policies CS3 and CS7 of the Core Strategy to ensure the plan reflects the latest evidence and national planning policy.

The Final Draft Local Plan Part 2, and accompanying Policies Maps, Sustainability Appraisal Report and Habitats Regulations will be available to comment via the Council's webpage at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations. The Final Draft Local Plan and Draft Policies Map can also be inspected during normal opening hours at all public libraries in the Borough. All documents, including supporting evidence base studies will remain available for inspection at the Great Yarmouth Town Hall (Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF) throughout the consultation period. There will also be a staffed drop-in session on the Monday 30th March 2020 at Great Yarmouth Town Hall from 1pm-7pm. The Borough Council encourages comments on the Final Draft Local Plan Part 2 to be submitted electronically at: www. great-yarmouth.gov.uk/planning-consultations. Alternatively, comments will also be accepted:

- by email to localplan@great-yarmouth.gov.uk

- by post to Strategic Planning, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Town Hall, Hall Plain, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QF.

Representations can be made during this Regulation 19 consultation period between Friday 28th February to 23rd April 2020 (until midnight). Only representations received during this time will be considered, late responses will not be accepted. For further information please contact the Strategic Planning Team on 01493 846483 or email localplan@great-yarmouth. gov.uk

