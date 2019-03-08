Search

GREAT YARMOUTH BOROUGH COUNCIL

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 March 2019

Archant

Council Tax charges for each Band in each Parish 2019/2020

Council Tax charges for each Band in each Parish 2019/2020

Bands A B C D E F G H

Great Yarmouth & Gorleston 1,184.53 1,381.96 1,579.38 1,776.80 2,171.64 2,566.49 2,961.33 3,553.60

Ashby with Oby 1,184.53 1,381.96 1,579.38 1,776.80 2,171.64 2,566.49 2,961.33 3,553.60

Belton with Browston 1,209.22 1,410.76 1,612.30 1,813.83 2,216.90 2,619.98 3,023.05 3,627.66

Bradwell 1,193.23 1,392.11 1,590.98 1,789.85 2,187.59 2,585.34 2,983.08 3,579.70

Burgh Castle 1,200.06 1,400.08 1,600.09 1,800.10 2,200.12 2,600.15 3,000.16 3,600.20

Caister-on-Sea 1,201.88 1,402.20 1,602.51 1,802.82 2,203.44 2,604.07 3,004.70 3,605.64

Filby 1,192.26 1,390.97 1,589.68 1,788.39 2,185.81 2,583.23 2,980.65 3,576.78

Fleggburgh 1,193.64 1,392.58 1,591.52 1,790.46 2,188.34 2,586.22 2,984.10 3,580.92

Fritton with St Olaves 1,202.34 1,402.74 1,603.13 1,803.52 2,204.30 2,605.09 3,005.86 3,607.04

Hemsby 1,210.24 1,411.95 1,613.66 1,815.36 2,218.77 2,622.19 3,025.60 3,630.72

Hopton 1,204.07 1,404.76 1,605.43 1,806.11 2,207.46 2,608.83 3,010.18 3,612.22

Martham 1,211.35 1,413.25 1,615.14 1,817.03 2,220.81 2,624.60 3,028.38 3,634.06

Mautby 1,196.43 1,395.84 1,595.25 1,794.65 2,193.46 2,592.27 2,991.08 3,589.30

Ornnesby St Margaret with Scratby 1,208.85 1,410.33 1,611.81 1,813.28 2,216.23 2,619.18 3,022.13 3,626.56

Ormesby St Michael 1,193.52 1,392.44 1,591.36 1,790.28 2,188.12 2,585.96 2,983.80 3,580.56

Repps with

Bastwick 1,202.26 1,402.64 1,603.02 1,803.39 2,204.14 2,604.90 3,005.65 3,606.78

Rollesby 1,197.62 1,397.24 1,596.84 1,796.44 2,195.64 2,594.86 2,994.06 3,592.88

Somerton 1,194.34 1,393.41 1,592.46 1,791.52 2,189.63 2,587.75 2,985.86 3,583.04

Stokesby 1,207.86 1,409.18 1,610.49 1,811.80 2,214.42 2,617.05 3,019.66 3,623.60

Thurne 1,198.89 1,398.71 1,598.53 1,798.34 2,197.97 2,597.60 2,997.23 3,596.68

West Caister 1,184.53 1,381.96 1,579.38 1,776.80 2,171.64 2,566.49 2,961.33 3,553.60

Winterton 1,221.04 1,424.56 1,628.06 1,831.57 2,238.58 2,645.60 3,052.61 3,663.14

* Single adult households are entitled to 25% off the tax.

* Some unoccupied properties with Planning Restrictions are entitled to 50% off the tax.

* Unoccupied Caravans, Boats and certain Job-related properties are entitled to 50% off the tax.

* Some empty properties get 100% off the tax - that is they are exempt for special reasons or for limited periods.

* Further details are available from Customer Services Department, Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Way, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QE or telephone (01493) 856100

