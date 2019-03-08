GREAT YARMOUTH BOROUGH COUNCIL
PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 March 2019
Council Tax charges for each Band in each Parish 2019/2020
GREAT YARMOUTH BOROUGH COUNCIL
Bands A B C D E F G H
Great Yarmouth & Gorleston 1,184.53 1,381.96 1,579.38 1,776.80 2,171.64 2,566.49 2,961.33 3,553.60
Ashby with Oby 1,184.53 1,381.96 1,579.38 1,776.80 2,171.64 2,566.49 2,961.33 3,553.60
Belton with Browston 1,209.22 1,410.76 1,612.30 1,813.83 2,216.90 2,619.98 3,023.05 3,627.66
Bradwell 1,193.23 1,392.11 1,590.98 1,789.85 2,187.59 2,585.34 2,983.08 3,579.70
Burgh Castle 1,200.06 1,400.08 1,600.09 1,800.10 2,200.12 2,600.15 3,000.16 3,600.20
Caister-on-Sea 1,201.88 1,402.20 1,602.51 1,802.82 2,203.44 2,604.07 3,004.70 3,605.64
Filby 1,192.26 1,390.97 1,589.68 1,788.39 2,185.81 2,583.23 2,980.65 3,576.78
Fleggburgh 1,193.64 1,392.58 1,591.52 1,790.46 2,188.34 2,586.22 2,984.10 3,580.92
Fritton with St Olaves 1,202.34 1,402.74 1,603.13 1,803.52 2,204.30 2,605.09 3,005.86 3,607.04
Hemsby 1,210.24 1,411.95 1,613.66 1,815.36 2,218.77 2,622.19 3,025.60 3,630.72
Hopton 1,204.07 1,404.76 1,605.43 1,806.11 2,207.46 2,608.83 3,010.18 3,612.22
Martham 1,211.35 1,413.25 1,615.14 1,817.03 2,220.81 2,624.60 3,028.38 3,634.06
Mautby 1,196.43 1,395.84 1,595.25 1,794.65 2,193.46 2,592.27 2,991.08 3,589.30
Ornnesby St Margaret with Scratby 1,208.85 1,410.33 1,611.81 1,813.28 2,216.23 2,619.18 3,022.13 3,626.56
Ormesby St Michael 1,193.52 1,392.44 1,591.36 1,790.28 2,188.12 2,585.96 2,983.80 3,580.56
Repps with
Bastwick 1,202.26 1,402.64 1,603.02 1,803.39 2,204.14 2,604.90 3,005.65 3,606.78
Rollesby 1,197.62 1,397.24 1,596.84 1,796.44 2,195.64 2,594.86 2,994.06 3,592.88
Somerton 1,194.34 1,393.41 1,592.46 1,791.52 2,189.63 2,587.75 2,985.86 3,583.04
Stokesby 1,207.86 1,409.18 1,610.49 1,811.80 2,214.42 2,617.05 3,019.66 3,623.60
Thurne 1,198.89 1,398.71 1,598.53 1,798.34 2,197.97 2,597.60 2,997.23 3,596.68
West Caister 1,184.53 1,381.96 1,579.38 1,776.80 2,171.64 2,566.49 2,961.33 3,553.60
Winterton 1,221.04 1,424.56 1,628.06 1,831.57 2,238.58 2,645.60 3,052.61 3,663.14
* Single adult households are entitled to 25% off the tax.
* Some unoccupied properties with Planning Restrictions are entitled to 50% off the tax.
* Unoccupied Caravans, Boats and certain Job-related properties are entitled to 50% off the tax.
* Some empty properties get 100% off the tax - that is they are exempt for special reasons or for limited periods.
* Further details are available from Customer Services Department, Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Way, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2QE or telephone (01493) 856100
