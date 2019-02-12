Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 10:46 26 February 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

Nigel Broom trading as Hire-A-Lite of Unit 4a, Steel House, Greens Road, Dereham, Norfolk NR20 3TG is applying for a licence to use Unit 4a, Steel House, Greens Road, Dereham Norfolk as an operating centre for 7 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

