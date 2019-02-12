Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 February 2019

CryoService Ltd Trading as AIR PRODUCTS CRYOEASE SERVICES WARNDON BUSINESS PARK PRESCOTT DRIVE WORCESTER WR4 9RH Is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at Station Road Thetford 1P24 2PT.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

