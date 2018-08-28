Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 January 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Elite Motorsport Ltd of 16 Bradenham Road, Shipdham, Thetford, Norfolk 1P25 7PH is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at Park Grange, Shipdham, Thetford, Norfolk 1P25 7JZ

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

