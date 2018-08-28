Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 December 2018

Public Notices

DSG RETAIL LTD of 1 Portal Way, London W3 6RS is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Unit 26-32 Brunel Way, Thetford IP24 1HP

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

