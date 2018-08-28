Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices Archant

J.Bannister trading as J.B Global Ltd of Unit 10D, Viscount Way, Swindon, Wiltshire SN3 4TN is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 15 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at 14 Burrell Way Trade Park, Thetford Norfolk 1P24 3RW.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.