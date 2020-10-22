Notice of an Application for a Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate

Notice of an Application for a Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate Under the Licensing Act 2003

Name of applicant/club:

Goodery Ltd

Premises address to which application refers: 30 Mason Road, Norwich NR6 6RF

Proposed licensable/qualifying club activities and hours of operation:- Licence for online retail sales only. Operating Hours 09:00 to 17:00.

Representations about this application should be made in writing to:- Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH

Representations must be received by 3rd November 2020.

The application may be viewed 09:00-17:00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices.

N.B. IT IS AN OFFENCE, UNDER SECTION 158 OF THE LICENSING ACT 2003, TO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS APPLICATION. THOSE WHO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT MAY BE LIABLE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION TO A FINE OF ANY AMOUNT.