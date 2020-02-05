Search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 13:49 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 05 February 2020

FRIMSTONE LTD of Ashcraft Farm, Main Road, Crimplesham, King's Lynn, PE33 9EB is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 15 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at Carbrooke Quarry, Summer Lane, Carbrooke, Thetford, IP25 6TR.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

