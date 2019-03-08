FRESSINGFIELD PARISH COUNCIL
PUBLISHED: 12:34 16 September 2019
Archant
TENDERS are invited for 1 the regular maintenance of Fressingfield's playing field, children's play area and cemetery for the period of November 2019 to October 2022. All three areas lie within the parish of Fressingfield. For full details please contact by email Mr A J Parris, clerk to Fressingfield Parish Council - clerk.fresspc@gmail.com
