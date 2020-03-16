Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 20 March 2020

Nicholas Jolley trading as Freightforce Distribution of Unit lA Guardian Road Ind. Est, Norwich, Norfolk, NR5 8PF is applying for a licence to use Great Yarmouth Caravans LTD Eurocentre North River Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1TE as an operating centre for 15 goods vehicles and 40 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Drive 24