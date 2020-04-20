Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Nicholas Jolley trading as Freighforce Distribution Ltd of Unit 1 A Guardian Road Ind Est, Norwich Norfolk NR5 8PF is applying for a licence to use Berry M&H Plastics Ellough Industrial Area, Ellough NR34 7TB as an operating centre for 11 goods vehicles and 20 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.