Notice of Application for a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 23 April 2020

TAKE NOTICE that 1 Forest Road Brewing Company LTD Has applied to Broadland District Council for a Premises Licence. For the sale of ALCOHOL AT VDEPOT, HONINGHAM THORPE EST NORWICH ROAD COLTON NR9 5BZ The licensable activities proposed to carry on or from the premises SUPPLY OF ALCOHOL.

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence should write to the Licensing Team, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 ODU. The licensing register can be inspected during the Councils normal opening hours at the Council offices. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by Broadland District Council Licensing Team in writing no later than 15TH MAY 2020

