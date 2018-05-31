NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003
PUBLISHED: 15:44 19 June 2020
TAKE NOTICE that Edmunds Cocktails Ltd has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence in respect of 1 Robin Grove, Wymondham, NR18 9FS.
The proposed licensable activities are:
The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption off the premises. Any person wishing to object to the grant of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE.
Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 10/07/2020. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.
