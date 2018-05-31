Search

Advanced search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 11:12 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 29 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Limited Has applied to South Norfolk Council to vary the Premises Licence for the: East of England Co-op Supermarket, The Street, Long Stratton, Norfolk, NR15 2XJ

Statement of the licensable activities proposed:

To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Saturday (including Good Friday) — 06:00 to 23:00. Revised plan to show new layout.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Limited Has applied to South Norfolk Council to vary the Premises Licence for the: East of England Co-op Supermarket, The Street, Long Stratton, Norfolk, NR15 2XJ

You may also want to watch:

Statement of the licensable activities proposed:

To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Saturday (including Good Friday) — 06:00 to 23:00. Revised plan to show new layout.

Any person wishing to object to the variation of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE.

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 16th December 2019.

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

AGM: City confirm land purchases around Carrow Road as part of expansion strategy

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell speaks to a shareholder at Norwich City's AGM. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

Chippy produces FOOT-LONG pigs in blankets

Adam Vertigan, 27, Andrew Felton, 35 and Matty Lane, 32 of Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham with the foot long battered pig in blanket which they are selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

Chippy produces FOOT-LONG pigs in blankets

Adam Vertigan, 27, Andrew Felton, 35 and Matty Lane, 32 of Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham with the foot long battered pig in blanket which they are selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Iwan Roberts: Brilliant at Everton, now Canaries can have a right go at a pair of Gooners

Todd Cantwell celebrates his goal at Everton with a 'dance routine' Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists