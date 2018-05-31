NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Limited Has applied to South Norfolk Council to vary the Premises Licence for the: East of England Co-op Supermarket, The Street, Long Stratton, Norfolk, NR15 2XJ Statement of the licensable activities proposed: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Saturday (including Good Friday) — 06:00 to 23:00. Revised plan to show new layout.

Any person wishing to object to the variation of the licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE.

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 16th December 2019.