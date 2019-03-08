Search

APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 September 2019

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society Limited

Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): Hall Street, Long Melford, Sudbury, C010 9JR

This application may be viewed at: www.babergh. gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Babergh District Council Customer Access Point Sudbury Town Hall, Old Market Place SUDBURY Suffolk C010 1TL

Proposed licensable activities: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Saturday (including Good Friday): 06:00 to 23:00. Sunday: 07:00 to 22:00. Revised plan to show new layout.

Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority): Closing Date: 20th September 2019 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Babergh District Council (as the Licensing Authority) Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, IP1 2BX, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghnnidsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.

