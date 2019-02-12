Notice for the variation of a Premises Licence

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that East of England Co-operative Society 107 Shipdham Road Toftwood Dereham Norfolk NR19 1AH has applied in respect of Co-op Foodstore for the varation of a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 to allow for To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday) 6:00 to 23:00

Representations to this application must be made in writing by 27/03/19 to the Licensing Team, Breckland Council, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, NR19 1EE where applications can be inspected during office hours. It is an offence liable on summary conviction to a maximum fine of £5,000 to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application. with this application.