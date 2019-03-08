Search

EAST HARLING INTERNAL DRAINAGE BOARD LAND DRAINAGE ACT 1991 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

PUBLISHED: 14:29 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 11 March 2019

that the above Board in pursuance of the powers conferred upon them by the above Act did by a Resolution passed at a meeting held on the 31st January 2019 make: 1 A Drainage Rate of 10 pence in the pound on the aggregate annual value to raise £37,952.88 of their expenditure for the year ending 31st March 2020.

2 The amount of the Board’s expenses raised by means of Drainage Rates is £14,789.73. 3 The amount of the Board’s expenses raised by means of a Special Levy on Breckland District Council is £23,163.15. Dated 31st day of January 2019. Mr C D Wright Chief Executive Officer and Clerk The Pines 50 Connaught Road Attleborough NR17 2BP

