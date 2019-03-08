EAST HARLING INTERNAL DRAINAGE BOARD LAND DRAINAGE ACT 1991 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the above Board in pursuance of the powers conferred upon them by the above Act did by a Resolution passed at a meeting held on the 31st January 2019 make: 1 A Drainage Rate of 10 pence in the pound on the aggregate annual value to raise £37,952.88 of their expenditure for the year ending 31st March 2020.

2 The amount of the Board’s expenses raised by means of Drainage Rates is £14,789.73. 3 The amount of the Board’s expenses raised by means of a Special Levy on Breckland District Council is £23,163.15. Dated 31st day of January 2019. Mr C D Wright Chief Executive Officer and Clerk The Pines 50 Connaught Road Attleborough NR17 2BP